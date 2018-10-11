Skip to Main Content
Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Everything you need to know to start your day

CBC News ·
(‎Nicole Martel-Gillis)

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud. A high of 15 C. Temperature falling to 13 C this afternoon.

Tonight's low is 6 C.

Traffic

​Curry Avenue from Northwood Street south to E.C. Row Avenue and from Labelle Street north to E.C. Row Avenue is closed. Local access for residents only.

Riverside Drive East, from Lauzon Road to Solidarity Towers, is reduced to one lane — eastbound traffic only.

Gladstone Avenue between Wyandotte Street East and Riverside Drive East is closed for sewer and pavement reconstruction.

Cyclists

Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 20 to 30 minute delay.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 20 to 30 minute delay.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.15 to $1.29 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:22 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us