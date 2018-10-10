Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Weather
A mix of sun and cloud. A high of 27 C with a humidex of 35.
Tonight's low is 18 C.
Traffic
Curry Avenue from Northwood Street south to E.C. Row Avenue and from Labelle Street north to E.C. Row Avenue is closed. Local access for residents only.
Riverside Drive East, from Lauzon Road to Solidarity Towers, is reduced to one lane — eastbound traffic only.
Gladstone Avenue between Wyandotte Street East and Riverside Drive East is closed for sewer and pavement reconstruction.
Cyclists
Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: 10 minute delay for commercial vehicles entering the U.S.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.14 to $1.29 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:34 a.m.
