Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

Today will see cloudy skies, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning.

The high is 7 C.

Tonight will see cloudy skies in the evening, followed by periods of rain beginning before morning. The low is 3 C.

Traffic

Gladstone Avenue from Ypres Avenue to Memorial Drive is closed for road work until the spring.

College Avenue between Huron Church Road and California Avenue is closed for sanitary and storm sewer relocation for the Lancers Sports and Recreation Complex until the end of the month.

Cyclists

Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.03 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

