Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Today will see cloudy skies, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning.
The high is 7 C.
Tonight will see cloudy skies in the evening, followed by periods of rain beginning before morning. The low is 3 C.
Traffic
Gladstone Avenue from Ypres Avenue to Memorial Drive is closed for road work until the spring.
College Avenue between Huron Church Road and California Avenue is closed for sanitary and storm sewer relocation for the Lancers Sports and Recreation Complex until the end of the month.
Cyclists
Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.03 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:25 a.m.