Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, clearing this afternoon.
Today's high is 5 C.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with low of 1 C.
Traffic
Dougall Parkway eastbound is closed to traffic at Howard Avenue to the 401. To access the 401, use Howard Avenue southbound to the Herb Gray Parkway, then head east to the 401. Closure occurs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
Halpin Road from Mulberry Road to Wildwood Drive will be closed for resurfacing until tomorrow.
Cyclists
Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: 5-minute delay for passenger vehicles entering the U.S.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: 15-minute delay for commercial vehicles entering the U.S.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.03 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:35 a.m.