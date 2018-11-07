Skip to Main Content
Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Everything you need to know to start your day

Thank you to Kim Jussila for this photo. You can share your photos with CBC Windsor anytime by sending them to our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or emailing windsor@cbc.ca. (Kim Jussila)

Weather

Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, clearing this afternoon.

Today's high is 5 C.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with low of 1 C.

Traffic

Dougall Parkway eastbound is closed to traffic at Howard Avenue to the 401. To access the 401, use Howard Avenue southbound to the Herb Gray Parkway, then head east to the 401. Closure occurs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

Halpin Road from Mulberry Road to Wildwood Drive will be closed for resurfacing until tomorrow.

Cyclists

Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 5-minute delay for passenger vehicles entering the U.S.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: 15-minute delay for commercial vehicles entering the U.S.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.03 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:35 a.m.

