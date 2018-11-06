Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

Periods of rain ending this morning, then mainly cloudy with a few showers beginning this afternoon.

Today's high is 12 C.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The low is 2 C.

Traffic

Dougall Parkway eastbound is closed to traffic at Howard Avenue to the 401. To access the 401, use Howard Avenue southbound to the Herb Gray Parkway, then head east to the 401. Closure occurs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

Halpin Road from Mulberry Road to Wildwood Drive will be closed for resurfacing until Thursday.

Cyclists

Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 70 early this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.03 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

