Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Thank you to Roxy Hack for this photo taken in Ojibway. You can share your photos with CBC Windsor anytime by sending them to our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or emailing windsor@cbc.ca. (Roxy Hack)

Weather

Periods of rain ending this morning, then mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Today's high is 13 C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with periods of rain beginning near midnight. The low is 10 C.

Traffic

Gladstone Avenue from Ypres Avenue to Memorial Drive is closed for watermain and road reconstruction.​

Cyclists

Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.03 to $1.19 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor:

