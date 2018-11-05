Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Periods of rain ending this morning, then mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.
Today's high is 13 C.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy with periods of rain beginning near midnight. The low is 10 C.
Traffic
Gladstone Avenue from Ypres Avenue to Memorial Drive is closed for watermain and road reconstruction.
Cyclists
Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.03 to $1.19 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:20 a.m.