Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Periods of light snow or rain ending this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle and fog patches. A high of 4 C.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy. A risk of freezing drizzle and fog after midnight. A low of 0 C.
Traffic
Construction on Ouellette Avenue from Wyandotte Street to Elliott Street should end today. Construction on Cabana Road from Howard Avenue to Dougall Avenue should also end today.
Storm sewer and watermain installations on Buckingham Drive, from Rose Avenue to Iris Place, should also conclude today.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from 91.9 cents to $1.08 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 75 cents U.S.
All information as of 6:10 a.m.