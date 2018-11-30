Skip to Main Content
Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday
New

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Thanks to Monique Rose for sending us this perfect little snowflake picture. You can share your photos with CBC Windsor anytime by sending them to our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or by emailing windsor@cbc.ca (Monique Rose)

Weather

Periods of light snow or rain ending this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle and fog patches. A high of 4 C. 

Tonight will be mainly cloudy. A risk of freezing drizzle and fog after midnight. A low of 0 C.

Traffic

Construction on Ouellette Avenue from Wyandotte Street to Elliott Street should end today. Construction on Cabana Road from Howard Avenue to Dougall Avenue should also end today.

Storm sewer and watermain installations on Buckingham Drive, from Rose Avenue to Iris Place, should also conclude today.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 91.9 cents to $1.08 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 75 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:10 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor:

