Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

Cloudy today with periods of snow beginning this afternoon. A high of 1 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -7 C in the morning.

Tonight will have periods of light snow changing to periods of rain overnight. A risk of freezing drizzle after midnight. A low of 0 C.

Wind

Wind up to 15 km/h today.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: A 30 minute delay for commercial vehicles is reported. No delays reported for personal vehicles.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 92.9 cents to $1.10 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 75 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:10 a.m.

