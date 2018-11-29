Skip to Main Content
Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Everything you need to know to start your day

Talk about a throwback Thursday: Denis Dupuis sent us this shot of a snowy owl November 2017. At the time, it was the fifth year the owl had shown up in Windsor. You can share your photos with CBC Windsor anytime by sending them to our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or by emailing windsor@cbc.ca (Denis Dupuis)

Weather

Cloudy today with periods of snow beginning this afternoon. A high of 1 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -7 C in the morning.

Tonight will have periods of light snow changing to periods of rain overnight. A risk of freezing drizzle after midnight. A low of 0 C.

Wind

Wind up to 15 km/h today. 

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: A 30 minute delay for commercial vehicles is reported. No delays reported for personal vehicles.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 92.9 cents to $1.10 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 75 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:10 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor:

