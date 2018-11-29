Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Cloudy today with periods of snow beginning this afternoon. A high of 1 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -7 C in the morning.
Tonight will have periods of light snow changing to periods of rain overnight. A risk of freezing drizzle after midnight. A low of 0 C.
Wind
Wind up to 15 km/h today.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: A 30 minute delay for commercial vehicles is reported. No delays reported for personal vehicles.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from 92.9 cents to $1.10 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 75 cents U.S.
All information as of 6:10 a.m.