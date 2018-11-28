Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Weather
Cloudy today with 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. A high of 1 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -12 C in the morning.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. A low of -4 C.
The wind chill will make it feel near -9 C.
Wind
Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h this afternoon. Overnight, wind west 20 km/h.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: A 20 minute delay for commercial vehicles is reported. No delays reported for personal vehicles.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: A 20 minute delay for commercial vehicles is reported. No delays reported for personal vehicles.
Gas
Gas is selling from 91.9 cents to $1.10 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 75 cents U.S.
All information as of 6:10 a.m.