New

Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Everything you need to know to start your day

Thanks to Silvio Carlini for sending us this unique photo of snowflakes on his car window. You can share your photos with CBC Windsor anytime by sending them to our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or by emailing windsor@cbc.ca. (Silvio Carlini)

Weather

Cloudy today with 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. A high of 1 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -12 C in the morning.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. A low of -4 C.

The wind chill will make it feel near -9 C.

Wind

Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h this afternoon. Overnight, wind west 20 km/h.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: A 20 minute delay for commercial vehicles is reported. No delays reported for personal vehicles.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: A 20 minute delay for commercial vehicles is reported. No delays reported for personal vehicles.

Gas

Gas is selling from 91.9 cents to $1.10 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 75 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:10 a.m.

