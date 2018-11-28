Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather

Cloudy today with 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. A high of 1 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -12 C in the morning.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. A low of -4 C.

The wind chill will make it feel near -9 C.

Wind

Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h this afternoon. Overnight, wind west 20 km/h.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: A 20 minute delay for commercial vehicles is reported. No delays reported for personal vehicles.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: A 20 minute delay for commercial vehicles is reported. No delays reported for personal vehicles.

Gas

Gas is selling from 91.9 cents to $1.10 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 75 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:10 a.m.

