Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

Cloudy today with 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. A high of 0 C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. A low of -2 C.

The wind chill will make it feel around -9 C overnight.

Traffic

Walker Road from Ypres Avenue to the underpass will be reduced to one lane for tree planting on the median until 3 p.m. today.

Wind

Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h this afternoon. Overnight, wind northwest 30 km/h.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 91.9 cents to $1.10 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 75 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:10 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: