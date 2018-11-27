Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

New
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Cloudy today with 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. A high of 0 C.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. A low of -2 C.
The wind chill will make it feel around -9 C overnight.
Traffic
Walker Road from Ypres Avenue to the underpass will be reduced to one lane for tree planting on the median until 3 p.m. today.
Wind
Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h this afternoon. Overnight, wind northwest 30 km/h.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from 91.9 cents to $1.10 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 75 cents U.S.
All information as of 6:10 a.m.