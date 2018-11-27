Skip to Main Content
Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday
Everything you need to know to start your day.

Thank you to Shawn Logan for sending us this photo that makes us think of warmer days. You can share your photos with CBC Windsor anytime by sending them to our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or by emailing windsor@cbc.ca. (Shawn Logan)

Weather

Cloudy today with 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. A high of 0 C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. A low of -2 C.

The wind chill will make it feel around -9 C overnight. 

Traffic

Walker Road from Ypres Avenue to the underpass will be reduced to one lane for tree planting on the median until 3 p.m. today.  

Wind

Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h this afternoon. Overnight, wind northwest 30 km/h.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 91.9 cents to $1.10 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 75 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:10 a.m.

