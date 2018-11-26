Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Weather

Today will see rain changing to snow this afternoon. Snowfall amounts could be about 2 cm. A high of 4 C falling to 0 C later today.

Tonight will see flurries ending near midnight with a low of -4 C.

The wind chill will make it feel like -7 C this evening and -12 C overnight.

Traffic

Periodic lane closures on Cabana Road between Howard Avenue and Dougall Avenue should be finished.

Wind

Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h this afternoon. Overnight, wind gusting to 50 km/h.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 92.9 cents to $1.10 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:10 a.m.

