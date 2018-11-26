Skip to Main Content
Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Everything you need to know to start your day

Thank you to Donny Moore from Harrow Ont. for this photo. You can share your photos with CBC Windsor anytime by sending them to our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or by emailing windsor@cbc.ca. (Donny Moore)

Weather

Today will see rain changing to snow this afternoon. Snowfall amounts could be about 2 cm. A high of 4 C falling to 0 C later today. 

Tonight will see flurries ending near midnight with a low of -4 C. 

The wind chill will make it feel like -7 C this evening and -12 C overnight. 

Traffic

Periodic lane closures on Cabana Road between Howard Avenue and Dougall Avenue should be finished. 

Wind

Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h this afternoon. Overnight, wind gusting to 50 km/h. 

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 92.9 cents to $1.10 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:10 a.m.

