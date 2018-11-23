Skip to Main Content
Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Everything you need to know to start your day

CBC News ·
Thank you to Glenn Bennett for sending us this sunrise shot. You can share your photos with CBC Windsor anytime by sending them to our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or by emailing windsor@cbc.ca. (Glenn Bennett)

Weather

Today will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6 C.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. 

The low is 6 C.

Traffic

Curry Avenue from Northwood Street Sotuh to E.C. Row Avenue and from Labelle Street North to E.C. Row Avenue, closed for watermain work, should reopen today. 

Watermain construction and resurfacing on Eugenie Street from Ouellette Avenue to Howard Avenue should also conclude today.

Wind

Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h later today.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 94.9 cents to $1.11 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:10 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories