Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Weather

Today will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6 C.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight.

The low is 6 C.

Traffic

Curry Avenue from Northwood Street Sotuh to E.C. Row Avenue and from Labelle Street North to E.C. Row Avenue, closed for watermain work, should reopen today.

Watermain construction and resurfacing on Eugenie Street from Ouellette Avenue to Howard Avenue should also conclude today.

Wind

Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h later today.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 94.9 cents to $1.11 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:10 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: