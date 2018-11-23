Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Today will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6 C.
Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight.
The low is 6 C.
Traffic
Curry Avenue from Northwood Street Sotuh to E.C. Row Avenue and from Labelle Street North to E.C. Row Avenue, closed for watermain work, should reopen today.
Watermain construction and resurfacing on Eugenie Street from Ouellette Avenue to Howard Avenue should also conclude today.
Wind
Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h later today.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from 94.9 cents to $1.11 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.
All information as of 6:10 a.m.