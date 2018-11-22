Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

Today is mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon.

The high is -2 C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -11 C..

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the evening.

The low is -1 C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -8 C.

Traffic

Rhodes Drive at Jefferson Boulevard will have lane restrictions for sewer repair from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m today. Flag persons will be present.

Curry Avenue from Northwood Street south to E.C. Row Avenue and from Labelle Street north to E.C. Row Avenue will be closed for watermain work until tomorrow.

Wind

Wind becoming east 20 km/h this afternoon.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 96.9 cents to $1.16 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

