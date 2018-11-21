Skip to Main Content
Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Everything you need to know to start your day

Thank you to Kim Gelissen‎ for this photo of 'Malden Park in the fall.' You can share your photos with CBC Windsor anytime by sending them to our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or emailing windsor@cbc.ca. (Kim Gelissen‎)

Weather

Today is cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning — clearing this afternoon.

The high is 2 C, with temperatures falling to -2 C in the afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. 

The low is -8 C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -11 C.

Wind

Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 96.9 cents to $1.10 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 75 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor:

