Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Today is cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning — clearing this afternoon.
The high is 2 C, with temperatures falling to -2 C in the afternoon.
Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight.
The low is -8 C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -11 C.
Wind
Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this morning.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from 96.9 cents to $1.10 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 75 cents U.S.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.