Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

Today will see a few flurries ending early this morning, followed by a mix of sun and cloud.

The high is 0 C.

Tonight will see cloudy skies late this evening with a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight.

The low is -3 C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -10.

Traffic

Cabana Road from Howard Avenue to Dougall Avenue has occasional lane restrictions until the end of the month.

Riverside Drive East, from Lauzon Road to Solidarity Towers, is reduced to one lane — eastbound traffic only — until the end of the month.

Wind

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 96.4 cents to $1.10 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

