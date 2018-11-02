Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Weather

Rain ending this morning, then mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Today's high is 9 C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy — again, with a 60 per cent chance of showers. The low is 3 C.

Traffic

Riverside Drive East from Dieppe Street to Solidarity Towers is closed with local traffic permitted. Detour signage is in place. That work is expected to be completed by the end of December.

Tecumseh Road West from Partington Avenue to Huron Church Road has been restricted to one lane in each direction for watermain and road rehabilitation.

Gladstone Avenue between Wyandotte Street East and Riverside Drive East is closed for sewer and pavement reconstruction.

Cyclists

Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 10 to 15 minute delay for vehicles entering the U.S.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.05 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: