Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Thank you to Cindy Deslippe for this photo of the winter weather hitting Lacasse Park in Tecumseh. You can share your photos with CBC Windsor anytime by sending them to our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or emailing windsor@cbc.ca. (Cindy Deslippe)

Weather

Today will fog patches dissipating this morning, followed by a mix of sun and clouds.

The high is 3 C.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of flurries overnight.

The low is -1 C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -8 overnight.

Traffic

Cabana Road from Howard Avenue to Dougall Avenue has occasional lane restrictions until the end of the month.

Riverside Drive East, from Lauzon Road to Solidarity Towers, is reduced to one lane — eastbound traffic only — until the end of the month.

Wind

Wind becoming west 20 km/h near midnight.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 15 minute delay for commercial vehicles entering the U.S.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 97.4 cents to $1.10 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor:

