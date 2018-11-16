Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Today will see periods of light snow mixed with rain ending late this morning, followed by cloudy skies.
The high is 3 C.
Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 1 C.
Traffic
Riverside Drive East westbound between Isabelle Place and Belleperche Place have a lane reduction for manhole repairs. Flag persons will be present from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
Wind
Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: 10-minute delay for passenger vehicles entering the U.S.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from 98.9 cents to $1.16 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.
All information as of 6:25 a.m.