Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Weather

Today will see periods of light snow mixed with rain ending late this morning, followed by cloudy skies.

The high is 3 C.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 1 C.

Traffic

Riverside Drive East westbound between Isabelle Place and Belleperche Place have a lane reduction for manhole repairs. Flag persons will be present from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Wind

Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: 10-minute delay for passenger vehicles entering the U.S.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 98.9 cents to $1.16 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

