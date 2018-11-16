Skip to Main Content
Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Everything you need to know to start your day

Thank you to Steve Biro for this photo of the sun setting behind the Windsor-Detroit skyline. You can share your photos with CBC Windsor anytime by sending them to our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or emailing windsor@cbc.ca. (Steve Biro)

Weather

Today will see periods of light snow mixed with rain ending late this morning, followed by cloudy skies. 

The high is 3 C.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 1 C.

Traffic

Riverside Drive East westbound between Isabelle Place and Belleperche Place have a lane reduction for manhole repairs. Flag persons will be present from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Wind

Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: 10-minute delay for passenger vehicles entering the U.S.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 98.9 cents to $1.16 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor:

