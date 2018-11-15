Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

Today will see cloudy skies. Later this morning, expect periods of rain mixed with snow.

The high is 2 C.

Tonight will see periods of rain mixed with snow ending this evening, then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of light snow.

The low is 0 C.

Traffic

Seminole Street from Central Avenue to Chandler Road is reduced to one lane in each direction for watermain work.

Curry Avenue from Northwood Street south to E.C. Row Avenue and from Labelle Street north to E.C. Row Avenue is closed for watermain work. Local access for residents only.

Riverside Drive East, from Lauzon Road to Solidarity Towers, is reduced to one lane for eastbound traffic until the end of the month.

Wind

Wind blowing east at 11/kmh this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 99.4 cents to $1.16 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: