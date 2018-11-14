Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather

Today will see sunny skies becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon.

The high is 0 C, but feels like -10 C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a low of -3 C — wind chill feels like -7 C.

Traffic

Seminole Street from Central Avenue to Chandler Road is reduced to one lane in each direction for watermain work.

Curry Avenue from Northwood Street south to E.C. Row Avenue and from Labelle Street north to E.C. Row Avenue is closed for watermain work. Local access for residents only.

Riverside Drive East, from Lauzon Road to Solidarity Towers, is reduced to one lane for eastbound traffic until the end of the month.

Wind

Wind chill -10 C in the morning. Tonight, winds will increase up to 15 km/h.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 99 cents to $1.13 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

