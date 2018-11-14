Skip to Main Content
Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Everything you need to know to start your day

CBC News ·
Thank you to Nicole Martel-Gillis for this photo of her 14-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Seamus, exploring his snow-covered yard. You can share your photos with CBC Windsor anytime by sending them to our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or emailing windsor@cbc.ca. (Nicole Martel-Gillis)

Weather

Today will see sunny skies becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon.

The high is 0 C, but feels like -10 C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a low of -3 C — wind chill feels like -7 C.

Traffic

Seminole Street from Central Avenue to Chandler Road is reduced to one lane in each direction for watermain work.

Curry Avenue from Northwood Street south to E.C. Row Avenue and from Labelle Street north to E.C. Row Avenue is closed for watermain work. Local access for residents only.

Riverside Drive East, from Lauzon Road to Solidarity Towers, is reduced to one lane for eastbound traffic until the end of the month.

Wind

Wind chill -10 C in the morning. Tonight, winds will increase up to 15 km/h.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 99 cents to $1.13 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories