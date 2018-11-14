Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Today will see sunny skies becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon.
The high is 0 C, but feels like -10 C.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a low of -3 C — wind chill feels like -7 C.
Traffic
Seminole Street from Central Avenue to Chandler Road is reduced to one lane in each direction for watermain work.
Curry Avenue from Northwood Street south to E.C. Row Avenue and from Labelle Street north to E.C. Row Avenue is closed for watermain work. Local access for residents only.
Riverside Drive East, from Lauzon Road to Solidarity Towers, is reduced to one lane for eastbound traffic until the end of the month.
Wind
Wind chill -10 C in the morning. Tonight, winds will increase up to 15 km/h.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from 99 cents to $1.13 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.
All information as of 6:25 a.m.