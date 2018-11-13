Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

Today will see periods of snow ending early this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

The high is 1 C.

Tonight's low is -6 C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -10 C.

Traffic

Dougall Parkway eastbound is closed to traffic at Howard Avenue to the 401 until tomorrow.

​Riverside Drive East, from Lauzon Road to Solidarity Towers, is reduced to one lane (eastbound traffic only) until the end of the month.

Cyclists

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 99 cents to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:35 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: