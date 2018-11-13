Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Skip to Main Content
Thank you to ‎Harman Singh Dhaliwal for this photo of Caesars Windsor "as seen through the crystal ball." You can share your photos with CBC Windsor anytime by sending them to our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or emailing windsor@cbc.ca. (‎Harman Singh Dhaliwal)

Weather

Today will see periods of snow ending early this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

The high is 1 C.

Tonight's low is -6 C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -10 C.

Traffic

Dougall Parkway eastbound is closed to traffic at Howard Avenue to the 401 until tomorrow.

​Riverside Drive East, from Lauzon Road to Solidarity Towers, is reduced to one lane (eastbound traffic only) until the end of the month.

Cyclists

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from 99 cents to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:35 a.m.

