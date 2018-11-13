Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Today will see periods of snow ending early this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.
The high is 1 C.
Tonight's low is -6 C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -10 C.
Traffic
Dougall Parkway eastbound is closed to traffic at Howard Avenue to the 401 until tomorrow.
Riverside Drive East, from Lauzon Road to Solidarity Towers, is reduced to one lane (eastbound traffic only) until the end of the month.
Cyclists
Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from 99 cents to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.
All information as of 6:35 a.m.