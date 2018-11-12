Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Weather

It will be mainly cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of showers for the afternoon.

The high is 6 C.

Tonight will see periods of rain mixed with snow — changing to snow (2 cm) near midnight.

The low is 0 C.

Traffic

Eugenie Street from Oullette Avenue to Howard Avenue is reduced to one lane in each direction for road work until Nov. 23.

Cabana Road's east and westbound lanes from Howard Avenue to Dougall Avenue will occasionally have lane restrictions for various utility relocation work until the end of the month.

Cyclists

Wind southwest 8 km/h.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: 15 to 30 minute delay for commercial vehicles entering the U.S.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.02 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

