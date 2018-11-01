Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

Today will see periods of rain with fog patches dissipating in the morning.

Today's high is 9 C.

Periods of rain will continue throughout the night. The low is 6 C.

Traffic

College Avenue between Huron Church Road and California Avenue is closed until the end of November for sanitary and storm sewer relocation for the Lancers Sports and Recreation Complex.

Gladstone Avenue between Wyandotte Street East and Riverside Drive East is closed for sewer and pavement reconstruction until December.

Cyclists

Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 15-minute delay for vehicles entering the U.S.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel: 20-minute delay for vehicles entering the U.S.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.04 to $1.16 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

