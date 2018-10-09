Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud. A high of 28 C. UV index is moderate at 5.

Tonight's low is 19 C.

Traffic

​Curry Avenue from Northwood Street south to E.C. Row Avenue and from Labelle Street north to E.C. Row Avenue will be closed for watermain work. Local access for residents only.

Cyclists

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 10 minute delay for passenger vehicles entering the U.S.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.14 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:11 a.m.

