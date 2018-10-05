Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Weather

Increasingly cloudy this morning. A high of 17 C. UV index is moderate at 5.

Tonight's low is 15 C.

Cyclists

Wind is coming from the east at 9 km/h.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 10-minute delay for commercial vehicles and FAST lanes.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.16 to $1.20 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:05 a.m.

