Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday
Weather
A few showers with risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. It will fall to a low of 14 C in the afternoon. Feels like 26. UV index is high at 6.
Tonight's low is 4 C.
Cyclists
Wind is coming from the southwest at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h, before becoming north at 30 km/h then gusting to 50km/h this morning.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 10-minute delay for personal vehicles, NEXUS lanes and commercial vehicles.
Blue Water Bridge: 10-minute delay for commercial vehicles.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.16 to $1.24 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:12 a.m.
