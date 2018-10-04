Skip to Main Content
Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Everything you need to know to start your day

There are a few showers in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm.

Weather

A few showers with risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. It will fall to a low of 14 C in the afternoon. Feels like 26. UV index is high at 6.

Tonight's low is 4 C.

Cyclists

Wind is coming from the southwest at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h, before becoming north at 30 km/h then gusting to 50km/h this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 10-minute delay for personal vehicles, NEXUS lanes and commercial vehicles.

Blue Water Bridge: 10-minute delay for commercial vehicles.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.16 to $1.24 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:12 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor:

