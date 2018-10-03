Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather

Cloudy becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. A high of 25 C. Feels like 32. UV index is high at 6.

Tonight's low is 19 C.

Cyclists

Wind is becoming south at 20 km/h in the afternoon.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.16 to $1.23 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:16 a.m.

