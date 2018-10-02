Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Periods of rain or drizzle expected to end this afternoon. A high of 21 C, feels like 27. UV index is moderate at 3.

Tonight's low is 9 C.

Cyclists

Wind coming from southwest at 18 km/h gusting to 28 km/h.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 15-minute delay for commercial vehicles.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 15-minute delay for personal vehicles.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.23 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:16 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: