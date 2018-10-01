Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Weather

Cloudy. Periods of drizzle starting in the morning, expected to clear in the afternoon. A high of 17 C. UV index is low at 2.

Tonight it'll be 17 C.

Cyclists

Wind coming from the northeast at 20 km/h.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 15-minute delay for personal vehicles.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.13 to $1.23 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:11 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: