Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Weather

Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon with a 60 per cent chance of showers. A high of 21 C. UV index is moderate at 5.

Tonight there's a low of 6 C.

Cyclists

Wind becoming southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h in the morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 20-minute delay for commercial vehicles.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 10-minute delay for personal vehicles.

Blue Water Bridge: 45-minute delay for commercial vehicles.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.10 to $1.22 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:09 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: