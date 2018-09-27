Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud. A high of 18 C. UV index is moderate at 5.

Tonight there's a low of 9 C.

Cyclists

Wind is calm for this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 15-minute delay for commercial vehicles.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: 10-minute delay for commercial vehicles.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.12 to $1.25 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:12 a.m.

