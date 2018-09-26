Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather

Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. The rain is expected to clear this afternoon. The temperature will drop to 16 C and stay steady. UV index is high at 6.

Tonight there's a low of 6 C.

Cyclists

Wind is coming from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.10 to $1.18 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

