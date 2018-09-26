Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. The rain is expected to clear this afternoon. The temperature will drop to 16 C and stay steady. UV index is high at 6.
Tonight there's a low of 6 C.
Cyclists
Wind is coming from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h this morning.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.10 to $1.18 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:15 a.m.
