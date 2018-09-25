Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance for showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late morning and afternoon. A high of 23 C, feels like 31. UV index is moderate at 4.

Tonight there's a low of 17 C.

Cyclists

Wind is coming from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: 15-minute delay for commercial vehicles

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.11 to $1.28 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:14 a.m.

