Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Increasingly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. A high of 22 C, feels like 27. UV index is moderate at 4.
Tonight there's a low of 19 C.
Cyclists
Wind is becoming southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h this morning.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: 20-minute delay for commercial vehicles, 10-minute delay in FAST lanes.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 10-minute delay for personal vehicles.
Blue Water Bridge: 10-minute delay for commercial vehicles
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.12 to $1.25 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:11 a.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.