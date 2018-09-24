Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Weather

Increasingly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. A high of 22 C, feels like 27. UV index is moderate at 4.

Tonight there's a low of 19 C.

Cyclists

Wind is becoming southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 20-minute delay for commercial vehicles, 10-minute delay in FAST lanes.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 10-minute delay for personal vehicles.

Blue Water Bridge: 10-minute delay for commercial vehicles

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.12 to $1.25 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:11 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: