Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Everything you need to know to start your day

There's a mix of sun and cloud on Friday with a chance for showers in the afternoon. (Submitted by Silvio Carlini)

Weather

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, warning of strong winds today.

Southwesterly wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are expected this afternoon and early this evening. Northwest winds gusting to 60 to 70 km/h are expected this evening as well.

The weather agency says "damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur."

Meanwhile there is a mix of sun and cloud today with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. A high of 29 C and feels like 37. 

Tonight there's a low of 12 C.

Cyclists

Wind is coming from the southwest at 20km/h, increasing to 40 then gusting to 70 km/h this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 20-minute delay for commercial vehicles, 10-minute delay in FAST lanes.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 10-minute delay for personal vehicles.

Blue Water Bridge: 30-minute delay for commercial vehicles

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.14 to $1.23 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:14 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor:

