Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, warning of strong winds today.
Southwesterly wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are expected this afternoon and early this evening. Northwest winds gusting to 60 to 70 km/h are expected this evening as well.
The weather agency says "damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur."
Meanwhile there is a mix of sun and cloud today with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. A high of 29 C and feels like 37.
Tonight there's a low of 12 C.
Cyclists
Wind is coming from the southwest at 20km/h, increasing to 40 then gusting to 70 km/h this morning.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: 20-minute delay for commercial vehicles, 10-minute delay in FAST lanes.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 10-minute delay for personal vehicles.
Blue Water Bridge: 30-minute delay for commercial vehicles
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.14 to $1.23 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:14 a.m.
