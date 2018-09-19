Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather

Mainly cloudy, clearing near noon. A high of 25 C, feels like 29. UV index is high at 7.

There is a low of 15 C tonight.

Cyclists

Wind is becoming east at 20 km/h this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 35-minute delay for commercial vehicles, 25-minute delay in FAST lanes.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 15-minute delay for personal vehicles and NEXUS lanes

Blue Water Bridge: 36-minute delay for commercial vehicles

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.15 to $1.26 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:16 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: