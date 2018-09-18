Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
There is currently a fog advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. Environment Canada is warning "near zero visibility in fog" and expected to persist for a few hours in the morning.
Mainly sunny with fog patches dissipating this morning. A high of 28 C, feels like 36. UV index is high at 7.
There is a low of 13 tonight.
Cyclists
Wind is coming from the west at 7 km/hr.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: 45-minute delay for commercial vehicles, 30-minute delay in FAST lanes.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 10-minute delay for personal vehicles.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.16 to $1.26 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:09 a.m.
