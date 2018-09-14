Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

All buses have been cancelled in Essex due to fog. Buses in Windsor are operational.

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. The high is 27 C with a low of 19 C.

Cyclists

Wind is coming from the north at 8 km/hr.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.20 to $1.28 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

