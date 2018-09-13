Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. The high is 26 C with a low of 19 C.

Cyclists

Wind is coming from the north at 10 km/hr.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: 20 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.19 to $1.27 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

