Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Fog patches dissipating this morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud. The high is 24 C with a low of 14 C.
Cyclists
Wind is very light, coming from the north at 3 km/hr.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: 15 to 30 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.21 to $1.27 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:15 a.m.
