Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather

Fog patches dissipating this morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud. The high is 24 C with a low of 14 C.

Wind is very light, coming from the north at 3 km/hr.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: 15 to 30 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.21 to $1.27 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

