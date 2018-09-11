Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

With fog patches dissipating this morning, Tuesday will be cloudy becoming a mix of sun and cloud. The high is 23 C with a low of 14 C.

Cyclists

Wind coming from the north at 20 km/hr becoming light this afternoon.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: 30 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.21 to $1.31 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: