Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Weather

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. The high is 20 C with a low of 14 C.

Cyclists

Wind coming from the east at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr, becoming light this afternoon.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 15 minute wait for cars entering the U.S.

Blue Water Bridge: 30 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.21 to $1.27 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

