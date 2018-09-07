Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Weather

Cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. The high is 23 C with a low of 16 C.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 19 C.

Sunday will see periods of rain with a high of 19 C.

Cyclists

Wind becoming northeast 20 km/hr late this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 10 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S. and entering Canada

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: 15 minute wait for all vehicles entering the U.S.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.21 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

