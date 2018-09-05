Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather

A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent today, according to Environment Canada. The weather authority expects a cold front to move in this evening bringing cooler temperatures and possible showers.

Fog patches dissipating this morning making way for a mainly sunny day. The high is 32 C with a low of 19 C.

Cyclists

Wind becoming southwest at 20 km/hr this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 10 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.19 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: