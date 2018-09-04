Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent today, according to Environment Canada. The weather authority said the heat wave is expected to last until Wednesday.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. The high is 32 C with a low of 21 C.

Cyclists

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr this afternoon.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 20 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: Lanes closed.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.28 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: