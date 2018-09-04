Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent today, according to Environment Canada. The weather authority said the heat wave is expected to last until Wednesday.
A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. The high is 32 C with a low of 21 C.
Cyclists
Wind becoming southwest 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr this afternoon.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: 20 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: Lanes closed.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.28 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.