Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Weather

Today will be sunny with a high of 26 C and a low of 20 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud.

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers on Sunday.

Cyclists

Wind becoming southeast 20 km/hr this afternoon.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 20 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: Lanes closed.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.16 to $1.27 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: