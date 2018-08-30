Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C and a low of 15 C.

Cyclists

Wind is moderate this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: Lanes closed.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.29 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

