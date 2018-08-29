Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather

A heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm.

The high is 30 C and the low is 14 C.

Cyclists

Wind is coming from the west at 30 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: Lanes closed.

Blue Water Bridge: 30 to 45 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.19 to $1.28 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 73 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

