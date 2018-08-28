Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

Mainly sunny.

The high is 32 C with a humidex of 43. UV index is very high at 8. There's a heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Tonight's low is 24 C.

Cyclists

Wind becoming southwest at 30 km/h this morning gusting to 50 km/h.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: Lanes closed.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.16 to $1.30 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:21 a.m.

