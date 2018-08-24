Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Sunny becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon.
The high is 26 C with a humidex of 30. UV index is high at 7. Tonight's low is 20.
Cyclists
Wind becoming south at 20 km/h this morning gusting to 40 km/h later in the afternoon.
Traffic
E.C. Row Expressway between Walker Road and Huron Church, including ramps, have intermittent lane restrictions from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: 45-minute delay for commercial vehicles.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.33 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:14 a.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.